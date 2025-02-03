Logitech G PRO X Wireless LIGHTSPEED Gaming Headset with Blue VO!CE Mic Filter Tech, 50mm PRO-G Drivers, and DTS Headphone:X 2.0 Surround Sound

About this item

Console compatible: PlayStation 5 and PlayStationⓇ 4 (USB wireless stereo sound only), Nintendo Switch (wireless stereo sound when docked)

Based on the award-winning PRO Gaming Headset design, the PRO X Wireless headset features high-quality materials, advanced communications, precision audio and total wireless freedom

High performance PRO X gaming headset with LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, up to 20+ hours of battery life and 13+ m of 2.4 GHz wireless range

Detachable pro-grade microphone featuring real-time Blue VO!CE technology,* including passive noise isolation, compressor, limiter and more for clean, professional voice comms

Next generation DTS Headphone:X 2.0* 7.1 surround sound channel with object-based surround sound for greater positional and distance awareness of objects in-game

Advanced PRO-G 50mm drivers deliver clear and precise sound imaging with improved bass response. Hear footsteps and environmental cues with clarity to give you the competitive advantage in game

Soft memory foam earpads with your choice of premium passive noise-cancelling leatherette or soft, breathable velour for supreme comfort.

Built to last with a durable aluminium fork and steel headband.