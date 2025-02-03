Logitech C920 HD Pro Webcam, Streaming, Full HD 1080p/30fps Video Calling, Clear Stereo Audio, HD Light Correction, PC/Mac/Laptop/Macbook/Tablet

About this item

Full-HD Video Calling : This streaming webcam operates in full-HD 1080p video at 30-fps, whether you're on Skype or streaming yourself gaming in a strong HD 720p; It covers the full action; Connects to your device via USB

Crisp Video Quality : Using this video calling device over wifi allows professionals and others to record rich content that is fluid, professional-looking and polished - such as demonstrations or showcasing your passions

Full-HD Glass Lens : Users of this full HD streaming camera that captures a wide 78 degree field of view will be seen in high clarity and detail - the five-element glass lens with premium auto-focus capability shoots and records video that is crystal-clear

Brighter Images : Equipped with automatic HD autofocus and light correction, this streaming webcam fine-tunes to your lighting conditions to produce bright, well-contrasted images - even if you're in a dim setting

Dual Microphones : The two-microphone system on this HD webcam - one on each side of the lens - captures natural stereo audio while filtering out background noise

Compatibility : Windows 7,8,10 or later, Mac OS 10.10 or later, Android and Chrome OS; compatible with Xbox One; works with Skype, Google Hangouts, FaceTime, OBS and XSplit