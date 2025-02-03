Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED & Bluetooth Wireless Gaming Headset, Ultra Lightweight, built-in mics, 18h battery, Dolby Atmos, PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch

About this item

Connectivity: Logitech G435 is the first headset with LIGHTSPEED wireless and low latency Bluetooth connectivity, providing more freedom of play on PC, smartphones, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation gaming devices

Lightweight: With a lightweight construction, this Logitech headset weighs only 165 g, making it comfortable to wear all day long

Superior voice quality: Be heard loud and clear thanks to the built-in dual beamforming microphones that eliminate the need for a mic arm and reduce background noise

Immersive sound: This cool and colourful headset delivers carefully balanced, high-fidelity audio with 40 mm drivers; compatibility with Dolby Atmos, Windows Sonic for a true surround sound experience

Long battery life: No need to stop the game to recharge thanks to the wireless headset's 18 hours of battery life, allowing you to keep playing, talking to friends, and listening to music all day

Total comfort: G435 gaming headset fits a wide range of people but is designed for younger players with memory foam ear cushions and sizing for smaller head sizes of kids and teens

More sustainable: The plastic parts are made from a minimum 22% post-consumer recycled plastic, paper packaging comes from FSC-certified forests, G435 is certified CarbonNeutral