Marketplace.
image 1 of Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse, HERO 25K Sensor, 25,600 DPI, RGB, Ultra Lightweight, 4-8 Programmable Buttons, Long Battery Life, POWERPLAY-compatible

Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse, HERO 25K Sensor, 25,600 DPI, RGB, Ultra Lightweight, 4-8 Programmable Buttons, Long Battery Life, POWERPLAY-compatible

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by VYPER Global

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse, HERO 25K Sensor, 25,600 DPI, RGB, Ultra Lightweight, 4-8 Programmable Buttons, Long Battery Life, POWERPLAY-compatible
About this itemNote: UK Customer Support Number +1 646-454-3200. Made with and for Pro Gamers: Designed over two years with direct input from many professional esports players, Pro Wireless gaming mouse is built for extreme performanceLIGHTSPEED Wireless: With pro-grade USB wireless performance, LIGHTSPEED provides a rock-solid and super-fast 1 ms report rate connection, without the drag and distraction of a cordHERO 25K Sensor: Pro Wireless Logitech G gaming mouse has the latest version of the HERO sensor; the most accurate, high performing and efficient gaming sensor yet, exceeding 400 IPS and delivering 25600 DPI trackingUltra-lightweight Engineering: Innovative endoskeleton design with an ultra-thin outer shell, gives you incredible strength and structural support, yet in a super-lightweight 80g ergonomic body, that makes Pro Wireless the optimal gaming mouse for your gaming computer, laptop or MacAmbidextrous Design: Removable left and right side buttons make PRO Wireless truly ambidextrous, and let pros decide how many side buttons they want – from zero to fourNext gen sensor: Capable of detecting movements at the sub-micron level, can track movement less than one millionth of a meter with pinpoint accuracyNO WIRES. NO LIMITS: World’s NO.1 Best Selling Wireless Gaming Gear Brand - Based on independent aggregated sales data (FEB ‘19 - FEB’20) of Wireless Gaming Keyboard, Mice, & PC Headset in units
Sold by VYPER Global (VYPER Industries Limited)

View all Video Games & Consoles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here