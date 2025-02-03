Marketplace.
image 1 of Living and Home 3.6KW Double Commercial Sandwich Press Grill

Living and Home 3.6KW Double Commercial Sandwich Press Grill

Living and Home 3.6KW Double Commercial Sandwich Press Grill
Our Living and Home powerful 3.6kw commercial sandwich press grill helps you produce delicious sandwiches with ease and is perfect for use in any professional kitchen or catering establishment. With its non-stick cooking plates and adjustable temperature control, you can easily achieve the perfect level of toasting and heating for a wide range of sandwich fillings. For your safety, the machine is also equipped with an anti-scald handle.FeaturesDouble grooved plates deliver fast and even heatingEasy to use knob temperature controlVersatile machine for cooking sandwiches, sausages, eggs and pancakesBottom anti-skid rubber feet for stabilitySpecificationsWidth: 57cmDepth: 30cmHeating Area: 50cm W x 23cm DMaterial: Stainless SteelPower: 3.6KWVoltage: 220V, 50HzTemperature: 50-300Package Included1 x Double Sandwich MakerPackage SpecificationsPackage Dimensions (WxDxH): 65 x 45 x 31cmGross Weight: 30kg

