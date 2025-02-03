Living and Home 3.6KW Double Commercial Sandwich Press Grill

Our Living and Home powerful 3.6kw commercial sandwich press grill helps you produce delicious sandwiches with ease and is perfect for use in any professional kitchen or catering establishment. With its non-stick cooking plates and adjustable temperature control, you can easily achieve the perfect level of toasting and heating for a wide range of sandwich fillings. For your safety, the machine is also equipped with an anti-scald handle. Features Double grooved plates deliver fast and even heating Easy to use knob temperature control Versatile machine for cooking sandwiches, sausages, eggs and pancakes Bottom anti-skid rubber feet for stability Specifications Width: 57cm Depth: 30cm Heating Area: 50cm W x 23cm D Material: Stainless Steel Power: 3.6KW Voltage: 220V, 50Hz Temperature: 50-300 Package Included 1 x Double Sandwich Maker Package Specifications Package Dimensions (WxDxH): 65 x 45 x 31cm Gross Weight: 30kg

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)