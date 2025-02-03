Sky Blue Shredded Tissue Paper 25g

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Introducing our shredded tissue paper, the perfect complement to your gift packaging needs! This shredded tissue paper is versatile and adds a touch of elegance to any gift, elevating your present to the next level. Whether you're creating gift baskets, filling gift bags, or cushioning delicate items, our shredded tissue paper is the ideal choice. Available in an array of vibrant, dark and neutral colours, it allows you to customise your presentation effortlessly. Sold: Single Approx weight: 25g / 1 oz Material: Paper

Introducing our shredded tissue paper, the perfect complement to your gift packaging needs! This shredded tissue paper is versatile and adds a touch of elegance to any gift, elevating your present to the next level. Whether you're creating gift baskets, filling gift bags, or cushioning delicate items, our shredded tissue paper is the ideal choice. Available in an array of vibrant, dark and neutral colours, it allows you to customise your presentation effortlessly. Sold: Single Approx weight: 25g / 1 oz Material: Paper

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.