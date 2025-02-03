Heart Dreamcatcher Clear Acrylic Sign with LED Light Base
£17.79
£17.79/each
Great choice for a Valentine's gift for him or Valentine's gift for her!
The LED base features smart touch and it displays 7 different colours.
Can be used with 3 x AA batteries (not included) or the USB cable (included).
Material: Acrylic
Colour: Clear
Size: 16cm x 17cm / 6.3 in x 6.7 in
|Number Of Items
|1
