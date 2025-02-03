Marketplace.
Pug Heart Eyes Clear Acrylic Sign with LED Light Base

Pug Heart Eyes Clear Acrylic Sign with LED Light Base

No ratings yet

Write a review

£17.79

£17.79/each

Sold and sent by Partyrama

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Pug Heart Eyes Clear Acrylic Sign with LED Light Base
Light up that someone special's world with this Pug with heart glasses LED light!

The LED base features smart touch and it displays 7 different colours.
Can be used with 3 x AA batteries (not included) or the USB cable (included).

Material: Acrylic
Colour: Clear
Size: 15cm x 10cm / 5.9 in x 3.9 in
Sold by Partyrama

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here