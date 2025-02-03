Marketplace.
Two Pints of Beer Acrylic Sign with LED Light Base

Two Pints of Beer Acrylic Sign with LED Light Base

No ratings yet

Write a review

£17.79

£17.79/each

Sold and sent by Partyrama

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Two Pints of Beer Acrylic Sign with LED Light Base
Light up someone special's world with this LED sign.
The perfect gift for the beer connoisseur in your life!

The LED base features smart touch and it displays 7 different colours.
Hold the power button to turn on and off, tap to change the lights.
Can be used with 3 x AA batteries (not included) or the USB cable (included).

Sold: Single
Material: Acrylic
Colour: Clear
Size: 16cm x 14cm / 6.3 in x 5.5 in
Sold by Partyrama

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here