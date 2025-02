Dimplex DEOC20 2kW Oil Filled Column Radiator with Adjustable Thermostat, Timer, Overheat Protection, Silent Operation, and Portable Design.

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The Dimplex DEOC20 2kW Oil Filled Column Heater offers efficient and reliable heating, ideal for home or office. It includes an adjustable thermostat, overheat protection, and a timer function for added convenience. With silent operation and a compact design, it provides safe, comfortable warmth while fitting seamlessly into any room.

The Dimplex DEOC20 2kW Oil Filled Column Heater offers efficient and reliable heating, ideal for home or office. It includes an adjustable thermostat, overheat protection, and a timer function for added convenience. With silent operation and a compact design, it provides safe, comfortable warmth while fitting seamlessly into any room.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.