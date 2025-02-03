Marketplace.
image 1 of Dimplex DEOC20 2kW Oil Filled Column Radiator with Adjustable Thermostat, Timer, Overheat Protection, Silent Operation, and Portable Design.

Dimplex DEOC20 2kW Oil Filled Column Radiator with Adjustable Thermostat, Timer, Overheat Protection, Silent Operation, and Portable Design.

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by CLICKK Home Store

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Dimplex DEOC20 2kW Oil Filled Column Radiator with Adjustable Thermostat, Timer, Overheat Protection, Silent Operation, and Portable Design.
The Dimplex DEOC20 2kW Oil Filled Column Heater offers efficient and reliable heating, ideal for home or office. It includes an adjustable thermostat, overheat protection, and a timer function for added convenience. With silent operation and a compact design, it provides safe, comfortable warmth while fitting seamlessly into any room.
3 heat setting2kW heat outputThermostatically controlled with frost setting
Sold by CLICKK Home Store (STOCKK Limited)

View all Smart Home

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here