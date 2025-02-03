Harbour Housewares Large Disposable Puppy Training Pads - 60cm x 60cm - Pack of 100

A vital tool in any housetraining journey, our Harbour Housewares Puppy Training Pads will help to keep interior floors and carpets clean and protected from your little friend's little accidents.

Each pad features a soft quilted top filled with a supercharged combination of absorbent fibres and gel crystals capable of retaining many times their weight for maximum, fast-acting performance.

A waterproof plastic backing provides an additional barrier to help keep surrounding surfaces dry, while a series of adhesive strips helps to secure the pad in place.

Available in a range of sizes, you can use our Harbour Housewares Absorbent Pads for a variety of uses such as beds, chairs, wheelchairs and more.