Marketplace.
image 1 of Harbour Housewares Large Disposable Puppy Training Pads - 60cm x 60cm - Pack of 100

Harbour Housewares Large Disposable Puppy Training Pads - 60cm x 60cm - Pack of 100

No ratings yet

Write a review

£15.99

£15.99/each

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Harbour Housewares Large Disposable Puppy Training Pads - 60cm x 60cm - Pack of 100
A vital tool in any housetraining journey, our Harbour Housewares Puppy Training Pads will help to keep interior floors and carpets clean and protected from your little friend's little accidents.Each pad features a soft quilted top filled with a supercharged combination of absorbent fibres and gel crystals capable of retaining many times their weight for maximum, fast-acting performance.A waterproof plastic backing provides an additional barrier to help keep surrounding surfaces dry, while a series of adhesive strips helps to secure the pad in place.Available in a range of sizes, you can use our Harbour Housewares Absorbent Pads for a variety of uses such as beds, chairs, wheelchairs and more.
Sold by Rinkit

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here