Swipe-To-Go-Assortment

Built in remote control All-terrain shock absorbing tyres Stores up to 8 commands Product Details Stomp on the scene with the Swipe n Go Monster Truck. With a built-in remote control, this truck stores up to 8 commands, simply swipe which you wish the monstrous truck to perform to and watch him go. Coming in a raging red or vibrant blue the Swipe n Go Truck is fitted with all-terrain shock absorbing tyres, sure to destroy everything and anything in its way. Suitable for ages 4+. One vehicle supplied Built in remote control All-terrain shock absorbing tyres Stores up to 8 commands Comes in a raging red 3 x AAA batteries (Not included) Specifications Product code: 81496

Sold by Robovision limited t/a TP Toys (Robovision limited)