Bosch Air 4000 Air Purifier for up to 62.5 m² - Removes efficiently Dirt with HEPA Filter, Smart Sensor, Quiet Mode - Suitable for Allergy Sufferers

Indoor climate and well-being largely depend on the quality of air. Air quality is an essential factor for the health of every person. For a comfortable life, indoor air must be pure and clean. To improve air quality and your sleep, the Bosch 4000 purifies indoor air with a 3-in-1 filter. The special HEPA filter removes efficiently pollutants from the air. It is particularly suitable for allergy sufferers.

High performance: the 3-stage filter consists of pre-filter, HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter, which provides excellent cleaning of room air. Regular filter change is done in one step, allowing uninterrupted performance.

Smart product: the LED light ring can display four different colours depending on the air quality. It is based on a smart sensor that automatically detects the air quality and displays it in different colours.

The air purifier is equipped with a filter replacement indicator to remind you to change the filter for a consitently optimal performance.

Features: the Air 4000 has an auto mode. An intelligent sensor detects the air quality of the room and automatically adjusts to the air quality and room size. It can clean particles Ø <2.5 micrometer. We recommend changing the filter every 6-12 months depending on usage.

Silent operation: In Quiet mode, the Bosch Air 4000 operates as silent as a whisper. This creates a perfect environment for a restful sleep.

For 62.50 m²: for the best performance, it is important to choose the ideal size. The Bosch Air 4000 can effectively clean up to 36 m², with a CADR of 300 m³/h.

Design: the sleek design looks good in any corner of the house. The touch buttons and LED segment display enhance the device and make it suitable for living room, bedroom, children's room, etc.