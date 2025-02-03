Living and Home Kitchen Cling Film Dispenser with Cutter

The Living and Home Kitchen Wrap Dispenser with Cutter is made from durable, non-toxic ABS material. Its wall-mounted design saves space, storing spices, paper towels, and more. Equipped with sharp blades for neat, precise cutting, it’s a practical kitchen organizer.

Space-saving, wall-mounted design Dispenses plastic wrap, foil, and kitchen paper Includes round & triangular scissors for versatile cutting

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)