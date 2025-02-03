Transformulas FaceFixers Eyelifting in a tube 3mI

With 34% more lift provided for hooded, heavy eyes, this gel employs potent peptides to hydrate skin immediately, whilst smoothing, elevating, and boosting tired and ageing eyes. For rejuvenating and calming of the under eye, to the unmistakable eye and brow reshaping without invasive treatments, this gel offers miracle tweaking with ease.

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Hydroxypropyl Cyclodextrin, Propylene Glycol, Fagus Sylvatica Bud Extract *, Kigelia Africana Fruit Extract, Sodium PCA, Amorphophallus Konjac Root Extract, Glycerin, Tocopherol, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Glyceryl Caprylate **, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Benzoic Acid, Benzyl Alcohol, *ingredients from certified organic agriculture, **source of palm oil RSPO certified

Sold by House of Fragrances and Beauty (UK Fragrances Ltd)