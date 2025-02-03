Marketplace.
image 1 of Transformulas FaceFixers Eyelifting in a tube 3mI

Transformulas FaceFixers Eyelifting in a tube 3mI

No ratings yet

Write a review

£36.00

£36.00/each

Sold and sent by House of Fragrances and Beauty

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Transformulas FaceFixers Eyelifting in a tube 3mI
With 34% more lift provided for hooded, heavy eyes, this gel employs potent peptides to hydrate skin immediately, whilst smoothing, elevating, and boosting tired and ageing eyes. For rejuvenating and calming of the under eye, to the unmistakable eye and brow reshaping without invasive treatments, this gel offers miracle tweaking with ease.

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Hydroxypropyl Cyclodextrin, Propylene Glycol, Fagus Sylvatica Bud Extract *, Kigelia Africana Fruit Extract, Sodium PCA, Amorphophallus Konjac Root Extract, Glycerin, Tocopherol, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Glyceryl Caprylate **, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Benzoic Acid, Benzyl Alcohol, *ingredients from certified organic agriculture, **source of palm oil RSPO certified
Sold by House of Fragrances and Beauty (UK Fragrances Ltd)

View all Medication & Treatments

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here