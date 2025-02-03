Transformulas Marine Miracle EyeZone - Green 11.4ml

Designed to target the delicate skin around the eyes, this potent gel reduces puffiness, dark circles and fine lines while strengthening the under-eye barrier. Harnessing the power of the ocean, it delivers instant hydration while rejuvenating and brightening over time. Its advanced formula promotes collagen production, helping to smooth wrinkles.

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetearyl Ethylhexanoate, Trehalose, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein, Hydroxypropyl Guar, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Sorbitol, Ascophyllum, Nodosum Extract, Asparagopsis Armata Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Carbomer, Triéthanolamine, Chlorphénésin, Hesperidin Methyl, Chalcone, Steareth-20, Chamomilla Recutita, Nymphaea Caerulea Seed, Parfum, Disodium Edta, Polysorbate 20, Citric Acid, Dipeptide-2, Palmityltetrapeptide-7, Potassium Sorbate

Sold by House of Fragrances and Beauty (UK Fragrances Ltd)