Aurelia Absolute Powder Free Black Nitrile 100 Disposable Gloves Medium Black / Medium

Quality Black Nitrile examination gloves that offer greater tensile strength and protection than both Latex and Vinyl. Nitrile examination gloves offer extra comfort and flexibility. Versatile and reliable, suitable for a wide range of tasks and environments, offering balanced protection and comfort. Enhanced precision and control for intricate tasks, ensuring optimal performance in various sectors. Featuring a textured finish on the fingers only for improved grip, dexterity, tactile sensitivity.

Non-Sterile Beaded cuff Latex Free

Sold by All Day Group (All Day Pharmacy LLP)