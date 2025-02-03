Aurelia Blush Pink Powder Free Nitrile 200 Disposable Gloves Medium Pink | Medium

Quality Pink Nitrile examination gloves that offer increased tensile strength and protection over Latex and Vinyl. Thin Nitrile examination gloves are specifically designed to offer increased comfort, flexibility & sensitivity with in-built anti-ageing and moisturising properties to leave your hands feeling super smooth.

Non-Sterile Beaded cuff Ambidextrous

Sold by All Day Group (All Day Pharmacy LLP)