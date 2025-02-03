Aurelia Bold Powder Free Black Nitrile 100 Disposable Gloves Medium Black | Medium

Premium quality Black Nitrile examination gloves that offer greater tensile strength and protection than both Latex and Vinyl. Nitrile examination gloves offer extra comfort and flexibility. Designed to withstand demanding conditions, offering superior durability and protection for intense applications. Designed for enhanced grip and control, providing excellent tactile sensitivity and precision for a variety of tasks across multiple industries.

Non-Sterile Beaded cuff Latex Free

Sold by All Day Group (All Day Pharmacy LLP)