Aurelia Delight Powder Free Clear Vinyl 100 Disposable Gloves Large Clear | Large

Aurelia Delight Powder Free Clear Vinyl 100 Disposable Gloves Large Clear

The gloves are made from a very soft, thin vinyl which allows for good, tactile sensitivity for all applications. Powder Free, eliminates the risk of powder-related irritation and contamination, providing a clean and comfortable user experience. Meets safety standards for direct food contact, ensuring hygienic handling and preventing contamination in food preparation environments. Smooth textured for a comfortable fit and effortless handling, offering a sleek surface for easy grip and reduced friction.

Glueless Non-Sterile Beaded cuff

Sold by All Day Group (All Day Pharmacy LLP)