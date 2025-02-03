Marketplace.
image 1 of Quick Drying Cotton Beach Towel Flamingo Printed Velour 75x150cm Multi | One size

Quick Drying Cotton Beach Towel Flamingo Printed Velour 75x150cm Multi | One size

No ratings yet

Write a review

Colour

Size

£30.00

£30.00/each

Sold and sent by Deyongs Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Quick Drying Cotton Beach Towel Flamingo Printed Velour 75x150cm Multi | One size
This beach towel features a vibrant print on a cotton velour. The velour is a shaved cotton yarn sheared to improve quaity, vibrancy and water absorbency . The short sheard side is for lying on and the terry loop back side is for drying you. This will certainly make a statement on holiday or by the local pool or even your garden.
100% CottonMachine Wash at 40cTumble Dry
Sold by Deyongs Ltd

View all Sports Memorabilia & Gifting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here