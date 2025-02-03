Quick Drying Cotton Beach Towel Flamingo Printed Velour 75x150cm Multi | One size

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This beach towel features a vibrant print on a cotton velour. The velour is a shaved cotton yarn sheared to improve quaity, vibrancy and water absorbency . The short sheard side is for lying on and the terry loop back side is for drying you. This will certainly make a statement on holiday or by the local pool or even your garden.

This beach towel features a vibrant print on a cotton velour. The velour is a shaved cotton yarn sheared to improve quaity, vibrancy and water absorbency . The short sheard side is for lying on and the terry loop back side is for drying you. This will certainly make a statement on holiday or by the local pool or even your garden.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.