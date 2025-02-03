1MORE SonoFlow HC905 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones - Blue

1MORE SonoFlow is Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified, and supports the lossless LDAC codec, allowing you to enjoy a high-resolution audio experience by transmitting at a transfer rate of 990kbps. Every subtle detail will come to life.







Boasting a 40mm driver with a DLC (diamond-like-carbon) composite diaphragm and soft PET film, the SonoFlow produces rhythmic bass, warm mids and crisp highs while offering an ultra-wide frequency response range that reaches up to 40kHz.







4-time GRAMMY® Award recipient, Luca Bignardi has expertly tuned the frequencies to produce an authentic, balanced sound as close as the musicians and sound technicians heard in the recording studio. They also feature 12 studio-grade EQ presets that suit most music genres, giving you a quick way to experience a variety of sound signatures.







1MORE SonoFlow never lets the outside noise intrude on you and your music with QuietMax™ noise cancellation technology. And if you want to keep aware of your surroundings, just press the button to switch to Transparency Mode.







Get up to 70 hours of battery life from a single charge with ANC off, giving you an uninterrupted music experience. And a quick 5-minute charge gives you 5 hours of listening.







High-Res headphones for an uninterrupted, more immersive audio experience.







The 1MORE SonoFlow is both Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified delivering extreme music quality and original sound reproduction. And the lossless LDAC audio codec technology with a decoding rate of up to 900Kbps allows you to experience every fine detail in the song that the artist intended you to hear.







Experience more vivid, breathtaking sound than ever before with the 1MORE SonoFlow. Boasting a 40mm driver with a DLC (diamond-like-carbon) composite diaphragm and soft PET film, the headphones produce rhythmic bass, warm mids, and crisp highs while offering an ultra-wide frequency response range that reaches up to 40kHz.







Precisely tuned by a 4-time Grammy Award-Winning sound engineer, Luca Bignardi, the 1MORE SonoFlow allows you to enjoy natural, authentic music exactly as the artist intended.







With the proprietary QuietMax noise cancellation technology, the 1MORE SonoFlow will never let the outside noise intrude on you and your music. Whether you’re working in the office, walking outdoors, or on the subway, you can create a restful private space for a truly focused, immersive listening experience. And there is a Transparency Mode that allows you to enjoy music or other audio content without losing awareness of potential dangers nearby, especially when running at night or using public transport.







Just immerse yourselves in your favorite music without the anxiety of running out of power, even on a long trip. With ANC off, a single charge brings you up to 70 hours of continuous listening, or 50 hours with ANC on. The headphones also support fast charging. If you need to charge in a hurry, just 5 minutes of charging can provide 5 hours of continuous playback.







Combining beamforming microphones with an AI-powered algorithm, the 1MORE SonoFlow noise-canceling headphones can precisely extract your voice and amplify it while suppressing ambient noise, so the person on the other end of the call will clearly hear your voice. Even in a noisy or windy situation.







The SonoFlow features soft, skin-friendly protein leather earpads that perfectly encapsulate and cushion your ears. Combined with the padded adjustable headband and 250g ultra-light weight, these make the headphones a pleasure to wear for long listening sessions.







In addition to the wireless Bluetooth connection, the SonoFlow also comes with a 3.5mm audio cable to stay connected to any device, allowing you to continue your conference, online course, or entertainment when the headphones suddenly run out of battery.