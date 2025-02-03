Marketplace.
image 1 of Telo Cream Enamel On Steel Deep Fryer

Telo Cream Enamel On Steel Deep Fryer

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Premier Housewares

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Telo Cream Enamel On Steel Deep Fryer
Crafted from steel, this deep fryer has a cream enamel coating which protects the steel from scratches. The food can be suspended in a sleek removable wire basket, while the Pyrex lid makes it easy to see the contents.
Clear Pyrex lid5 litre capacityRemovable wire basketVersatileDishwasher safe
Sold by Premier Housewares (Premier Housewares Ltd)

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here