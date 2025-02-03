This product's currently out of stock

Beldray Carpet Cleaning Solution 1ltr is suitable to be used on most carpets, rugs and mats. Perfect for breaking down any grease and grime around the home. Designed to eliminate harmful bacteria, the cleaner boasts a gorgeous cherry fragrance, neutralising any existing odours and remaining active for up to an impressive 48 hours. Dilute the solution to 1:20 ratio with water and leave the carpets brilliantly clean, smelling lovely and fresh.

