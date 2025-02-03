Zoflora Fresh Home Pet Mountain Air Concentrated Disinfectant 500ml

Blow away the cobwebs with Mountain Air! Zingy citrus and delicate floral tones float in on this outdoorsy blend.

All of our Zoflora Fresh Home fragrances have been specially formulated to be better tolerated by your pet's sense of smell.

Zoflora is a concentrated multipurpose disinfectant that kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, helping to protect your family from potentially harmful germs, whilst also eliminating odours to leave homes beautifully fragrant all day. Dilute and Spray It, Soak It, Wipe It, Mop It or use neat down drains and plugholes.

3-in-1 multipurpose concentrated disinfectant.

Kills bacteria and viruses, eliminates odours, 24 hour fragrance.

Zoflora disinfectant can be used on floors, baths, tiles, taps, worktops, drains, dishcloths, toilets & potties. Safe for use on hard surface pet areas.

Zoflora is a concentrated disinfectant that can be used neat or diluted in water. 500ml of Zoflora makes almost 20L of full-strength disinfectant.

Our fragrances are crafted by expert perfumers with premium ingredients to bring luxurious scents to your home.

The beautifully fragranced solution offers all-day freshness and fills your home with a beautiful, long lasting scent.