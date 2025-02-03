Classic Fencing Polywire - May Vary - 400m

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Classic line offers good conductivity and very high durability due to reinforced stainless steel wires. Excellent for medium fence lines. Strong monofilaments have increased breaking strength. 250m polywire information: Length: 250 metres. Resistance: 3.87 ohms. Conductors: 6 x 0.2mm stainless steel. Breaking strength: 80kg. 500m polywire information: Length: 500 metres. Resistance: 3.87 ohms. Conductors: 6 x 0.2mm stainless steel. Breaking strength: 80kg. 400m polywire information: Length: 400 metres. Resistance: 2.58 ohms. Conductors: 9 x 0.2mm stainless steel. Breaking strength: 100kg.

