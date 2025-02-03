Marketplace.
Profi Fencing Tape - May Vary - 200m x 40mm

Profi Fencing Tape - May Vary - 200m x 40mm

No ratings yet

Write a review

£70.99

£70.99/each

Sold and sent by Pertemba

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Profi Fencing Tape - May Vary - 200m x 40mm
Guarantees excellent conductivity and a very long service life for medium to long fences. The use of conductor material TriCond makes the tape five times more conductive. Strong PE threads have increased breaking strength. 200m x 12mm tape information: Length: 200 metres. Width: 12mm. Resistance: 0.467 ohms. Conductors: 4 x 0.3mm TriCond wires. Breaking strength: 90kg. 200m x 40mm tape information: Length: 200 metres. Width: 40mm. Resistance: 0.17 ohms. Conductors: 11 x 0.3mm TriCond wires. Breaking strength: 230kg.
Sold by Pertemba (Pertemba Global)

View all Combat & Martial Arts

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here