Two Pack of Large Reusable, Washable, Pet Pads in Grey (60cm x 90cm)

Training your pets just got easier with our pack of two reusable, washable pet pads. Help to keep your furniture protected whether you’re training your puppy, or have an elderly pet who needs a little extra support around the house. Our pads are of a large size (60cm x 90cm), and can be folded down, making them great for not only home use, but also for popping in the car when you’re travelling together. Now also available in half the size (60cm x 45cm)! Our pads absorb water, urine, and general mess to stop it from reaching your furniture or floor. No need to worry about damaging your home, and no need to keep cleaning up after your furry friends! Saving the environment and saving you money, our pads are machine washable and tumble dryer safe, making them super easy and convenient to care for. With two pads in each pack, you can always have a spare whilst one needs a wash. The pads have a slip-resistant backing, and are made from a premium material featuring four absorbency layers to ensure maximum protection for your home. The pads are also soft to touch, as your pet needs to be comfortable whenever using them.

Sold by Ana Wiz (Ana Wiz Ltd)