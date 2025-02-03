N&D Quinoa Cat Weight Management 1 x 80g

N&D Quinoa Weight Management is a complete dietetic food for cats, suggested for the reduction of excessive body weight. Ingredients Lamb rack and shoulder (50%), hydrolyzed fish protein, quinoa seed extracted (5%), fish oil, broccoli, asparagus, fructo-oligosaccharides, psyllium husks and seeds, chondroitin sulphate, glucosamine, vitamins, minerals. Analytical Constituents Moisture 75.00%; crude protein 12.50%; crude fat 3.00%; crude fibres 2.30%; crude ash 2.90%. Energy Value EM Kcal/Kg 913 - Mj/Kg 3,82"

Pack size: 0.08kg

Ingredients

Allergy Information

Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)