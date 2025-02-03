N&D Quinoa Cat Digestion Lamb/Fennel 1.5kg

High-quality protein from lamb.Features & Benefits Includes quinoa for added fibre and nutrients Enriched with fish oil for a healthy coat Supports digestive health with specialised ingredients Contains taurine for heart and vision health IngredientsLamb (20%), Dehydrated Lamb Protein (20%), Pea Starch, Chicken Fat, Quinoa Seed Extracted (8%), Dried Eggs, Linseed, Dehydrated Herring Protein, Fish Oil (from Herring), Dried Fennel (2.5%), Dried Mint (2.5%), Inulin (0.6%), Fructo-oligosaccharides (0.6%), Yeast Extract (Source of Manno-oligo-saccharides) (0.6%), Psyllium Husks and Seeds, Potassium Chloride, Dried Brewers’ Yeast, Sodium Chloride, Calcium Sulphate Dihydrate, Aloe Vera Extract, Glucosamine, Chondroitin Sulphate. Analytical ConstituentsCrude Protein 33.00%, Crude Fat 21.50%, Crude Fibres 1.90%, Moisture 8.00%, Crude Ash 7.90%, Calcium 1.00%, Phosphorus 0.80%, Magnesium 0.08%, Omega-6 Fatty Acids 3.30%, Omega-3 Fatty Acids 0.60%, DHA 0.30%, EPA 0.15%, Glucosamine 1200mg/kg, Chondroitin Sulphate 900mg/kg, Energy Value 4075 Kcal/Kg

Pack size: 1.5kg

Ingredients

Allergy Information

Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)