N&D Spirulina Cat Lamb 1.5kg

Grain-free and high-quality protein from lamb.Features & BenefitsSpirulina for immune support and antioxidants.Supports overall health and well-being.Enriched with essential vitamins and minerals.Contains taurine for heart and vision health.IngredientsLamb (28%), Dehydrated Lamb Protein (26%), Sweet Potato, Chicken Fat, Dried Spirulina (5%), Dried Eggs, Herring, Dehydrated Herring Protein, Fish Oil (from Herring), Dried Wolfberry (2.5%), Pea Fibre, Dried Carrot, Alfalfa Meal, Inulin, Fructo-oligosaccharides, Yeast Extract (Source of Manno-oligosaccharides), Dried Spinach, Psyllium Husks and Seeds, Sodium Chloride, Dried Brewers’ Yeast, Turmeric, Aloe Vera Extract. Analytical ConstituentsCrude Protein 42.00%, Crude Fat 20.00%, Crude Fibres 1.80%, Moisture 8.00%, Crude Ash 8.90%, Calcium 1.20%, Phosphorus 1.00%, Magnesium 0.09%, Omega-6 3.40%, Omega-3 0.90%, DHA 0.50%, EPA 0.30%, Energy Value 4178 Kcal/Kg
Pack size: 1.5kg

Ingredients

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing
