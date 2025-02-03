N&D Spirulina Cat Lamb 1.5kg

Grain-free and high-quality protein from lamb. Features & Benefits Spirulina for immune support and antioxidants. Supports overall health and well-being. Enriched with essential vitamins and minerals. Contains taurine for heart and vision health. IngredientsLamb (28%), Dehydrated Lamb Protein (26%), Sweet Potato, Chicken Fat, Dried Spirulina (5%), Dried Eggs, Herring, Dehydrated Herring Protein, Fish Oil (from Herring), Dried Wolfberry (2.5%), Pea Fibre, Dried Carrot, Alfalfa Meal, Inulin, Fructo-oligosaccharides, Yeast Extract (Source of Manno-oligosaccharides), Dried Spinach, Psyllium Husks and Seeds, Sodium Chloride, Dried Brewers’ Yeast, Turmeric, Aloe Vera Extract. Analytical ConstituentsCrude Protein 42.00%, Crude Fat 20.00%, Crude Fibres 1.80%, Moisture 8.00%, Crude Ash 8.90%, Calcium 1.20%, Phosphorus 1.00%, Magnesium 0.09%, Omega-6 3.40%, Omega-3 0.90%, DHA 0.50%, EPA 0.30%, Energy Value 4178 Kcal/Kg

Pack size: 1.5kg

Ingredients

Allergy Information

Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)