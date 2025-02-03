N&D Prime Cat Chicken/Pomegranate 300g

Grain-free and high-quality protein from chicken.Features & Benefits Pomegranate for added nutrients and antioxidants Supports overall health and vitality Enriched with essential vitamins and minerals Contains taurine for heart and vision health IngredientsBoneless Chicken (30%), Dehydrated Chicken Protein (28%), Sweet Potato, Chicken Fat, Dried Eggs, Herring, Dehydrated Herring Protein, Fish Oil (from Herring), Pea Fibre, Dried Carrot, Alfalfa Meal, Inulin, Fructo-oligosaccharides, Yeast Extract (Source of Manno-oligosaccharides), Dried Pomegranate (0.5%), Dried Apple, Dried Spinach, Psyllium Husks and Seeds (0.3%), Dried Sweet Orange, Dried Blueberry, Sodium Chloride, Dried Brewers’ Yeast, Turmeric (0.2%), Aloe Vera Extract.Analytical ConstituentsCrude Protein 44.00%, Crude Fat 20.00%, Crude Fibre 1.80%, Moisture 8.00%, Crude Ash 8.50%, Calcium 1.10%, Phosphorus 0.90%, Magnesium 0.08%, Omega-6 3.30%, Omega-3 0.90%, DHA 0.50%, EPA 0.30%, Energy Value 4204 Kcal/Kg

Pack size: 0.3kg

Ingredients

Allergy Information

Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)