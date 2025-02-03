Marketplace.
N&D Prime Cat Chicken/Pomegranate 300g
Grain-free and high-quality protein from chicken.Features & BenefitsPomegranate for added nutrients and antioxidantsSupports overall health and vitalityEnriched with essential vitamins and mineralsContains taurine for heart and vision healthIngredientsBoneless Chicken (30%), Dehydrated Chicken Protein (28%), Sweet Potato, Chicken Fat, Dried Eggs, Herring, Dehydrated Herring Protein, Fish Oil (from Herring), Pea Fibre, Dried Carrot, Alfalfa Meal, Inulin, Fructo-oligosaccharides, Yeast Extract (Source of Manno-oligosaccharides), Dried Pomegranate (0.5%), Dried Apple, Dried Spinach, Psyllium Husks and Seeds (0.3%), Dried Sweet Orange, Dried Blueberry, Sodium Chloride, Dried Brewers’ Yeast, Turmeric (0.2%), Aloe Vera Extract.Analytical ConstituentsCrude Protein 44.00%, Crude Fat 20.00%, Crude Fibre 1.80%, Moisture 8.00%, Crude Ash 8.50%, Calcium 1.10%, Phosphorus 0.90%, Magnesium 0.08%, Omega-6 3.30%, Omega-3 0.90%, DHA 0.50%, EPA 0.30%, Energy Value 4204 Kcal/Kg
Boneless Chicken (30%), Dehydrated Chicken Protein (28%), Sweet Potato, Chicken Fat, Dried Eggs, Herring, Dehydrated Herring Protein, Fish Oil (from Herring), Pea Fibre, Dried Carrot, Alfalfa Meal, Inulin, Fructo-oligosaccharides, Yeast Extract (Source of Manno-oligosaccharides), Dried Pomegranate (0.5%), Dried Apple, Dried Spinach, Psyllium Husks and Seeds (0.3%), Dried Sweet Orange, Dried Blueberry, Sodium Chloride, Dried Brewers’ Yeast, Turmeric (0.2%), Aloe Vera Extract.

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing
