N&D Quinoa Cat Urinary Duck/Cranberry 300g

High-quality protein from duck.Features & Benefits Includes quinoa for added fibre and nutrients Enriched with fish oil for a healthy coat Supports urinary health with specialised ingredients Contains taurine for heart and vision health IngredientsBoneless Duck (20%), Dehydrated Duck Protein (20%), Pea Starch, Chicken Fat, Quinoa Seed Extracted (8%), Dried Eggs, Dehydrated Herring Protein, Fish Oil (from Herring), Dried Cranberry (2.5%), Chamomile (2.5%), Fructo-oligosaccharides, Yeast Extract (Source of Manno-oligo-saccharides), Psyllium Husks and Seeds, Calcium Carbonate, Potassium Chloride, Dried Brewers’ Yeast, Sodium Chloride, Aloe Vera Extract, Glucosamine, Chondroitin Sulphate. Analytical ConstituentsCrude Protein 33.00%, Crude Fat 16.50%, Crude Fibre 2.10%, Moisture 8.00%, Crude Ash 7.90%, Calcium 1.00%, Phosphorus 0.80%, Sodium 0.30%, Potassium 0.70%, Magnesium 0.08%, Chlorides 0.75%, Sulphur 0.40%, Omega-6 Fatty Acids 3.20%, Omega-3 Fatty Acids 0.40%, DHA 0.15%, EPA 0.10%, Glucosamine 1200mg/kg, Chondroitin Sulphate 900mg/kg

Pack size: 0.3kg

Ingredients

Allergy Information

Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)