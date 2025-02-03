Marketplace.
N&D Quinoa Cat Urinary Duck/Cranberry 300g

N&D Quinoa Cat Urinary Duck/Cranberry 300g

No ratings yet

Write a review

£9.49

£9.49/each

Sold and sent by Direct 4 Pet

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

N&D Quinoa Cat Urinary Duck/Cranberry 300g
High-quality protein from duck.Features & BenefitsIncludes quinoa for added fibre and nutrientsEnriched with fish oil for a healthy coatSupports urinary health with specialised ingredientsContains taurine for heart and vision healthIngredientsBoneless Duck (20%), Dehydrated Duck Protein (20%), Pea Starch, Chicken Fat, Quinoa Seed Extracted (8%), Dried Eggs, Dehydrated Herring Protein, Fish Oil (from Herring), Dried Cranberry (2.5%), Chamomile (2.5%), Fructo-oligosaccharides, Yeast Extract (Source of Manno-oligo-saccharides), Psyllium Husks and Seeds, Calcium Carbonate, Potassium Chloride, Dried Brewers’ Yeast, Sodium Chloride, Aloe Vera Extract, Glucosamine, Chondroitin Sulphate. Analytical ConstituentsCrude Protein 33.00%, Crude Fat 16.50%, Crude Fibre 2.10%, Moisture 8.00%, Crude Ash 7.90%, Calcium 1.00%, Phosphorus 0.80%, Sodium 0.30%, Potassium 0.70%, Magnesium 0.08%, Chlorides 0.75%, Sulphur 0.40%, Omega-6 Fatty Acids 3.20%, Omega-3 Fatty Acids 0.40%, DHA 0.15%, EPA 0.10%, Glucosamine 1200mg/kg, Chondroitin Sulphate 900mg/kg
Pack size: 0.3kg

Ingredients

Boneless Duck (20%), Dehydrated Duck Protein (20%), Pea Starch, Chicken Fat, Quinoa Seed Extracted (8%), Dried Eggs, Dehydrated Herring Protein, Fish Oil (from Herring), Dried Cranberry (2.5%), Chamomile (2.5%), Fructo-oligosaccharides, Yeast Extract (Source of Manno-oligo-saccharides), Psyllium Husks and Seeds, Calcium Carbonate, Potassium Chloride, Dried Brewers’ Yeast, Sodium Chloride, Aloe Vera Extract, Glucosamine, Chondroitin Sulphate.

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing
Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)

View all Cat Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here