Panasonic EH-HS99 Nanoe Ceramic Hair Straightener for Improved Shine with Temperature Control

Create a flawless finish without any heat damage.

This Panasonic straightener comes with advanced stable heater technology, which keeps the ceramic plates at the optimum temperature

- you'll be able to straighten your hair with just a single stroke. And its Nanoe technology keeps your hair moisturised for gorgeous glossy locks.

Good to know

- The edge-to-edge heating means you can style from root-to-tip easily.

- The comfortable thumb holder gives you a better grip so you get the most even results.

- Pick the best temperature for your hair with 5 heat settings.

- Don't worry if you're in a rush, these straighteners heat up in just 30 seconds.

- The 2.7 m swivel cord gives you the freedom to reach your plug socket on the other side of the room.

Increase shine and reduce damage with the EH-HS99 Nanoe Ceramic Hair Straightener.

1 Nanoe Technology

2 Long-Lasting

3 Uniform Pressure

4 Better Performance

5 Universal Voltage

Premium Results

Quick, Adjustable Heat

Choose your temperature at the touch of a button, including 150˚C, 170˚C, 180˚C, 200˚C or 230˚C.

Takes about 30 seconds to heat up (to reach 100°C).

Effortless Straightening

Upgraded plate and body design with improved sliding and snag-free performance. Achieve a beautiful, straight hairstyle on wider sections of hair.

Longer Plates for Fast Styling

Longer ceramic plates for faster results. The 95mm-long heat plates deliver edge-to-edge, even heat distribution.

Intuitive, Ergonomic Design

A lightweight and comfortable design with a contoured barrel and swivel cord. The thumb holder and plate angle help you style from root to tip.