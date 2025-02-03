Marketplace.
Table Tennis Net - Team Clip-On

The popular Team Clip On table tennis net set from Schildkrot impresses with its interesting price-performance ratio. The practical clip fastening (similar to a so-called glue clamp) enables quick assembly and disassembly without screws. Simply open the clip and slide it onto the plate. The additional rubber inserts as well as the very firm spring of the clip mechanism ensure a firm and non-slip fit. Robust metal construction, foldable posts for a small transport dimension. The net is made of nylon, is robust and weatherproof and can be tensioned using a threaded cord. The complete net set comes in a practical carrying bag with a zip and a handle. It can be assembled and disassembled quickly and easily and is therefore also the ideal companion for public table tennis tables without a net. The maximum plate thickness is 3.5cm.
Robust metal constructionQuick assembly & disassembly without screwsPractical clip fastening
