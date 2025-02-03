Trust Viro Qi Fast Wireless Charger 15W with USB-C Connection Black

Waste no time with the Viro, which offers up to 15W of fast wireless charging for compatible devices, so you can enjoy cable-free, super speedy power-ups! Less wires, less plastic Cut down on your messy desk and your environmental impact too - with a composition of 85% recycled plastics, the Viro helps to keep your desk and the planet a little bit cleaner. Find your Qi Officially Qi certified for safety, compatibility, and effectiveness, this charger has been designed to ensure optimal performance with your phone. No more fiddling about with your phone case - compatible with all cases up to 3mm thick, the Viro will still work even with a phone case on, just pop it down and watch it charge! Fully safe, the Viro has foreign object detection (FOD) to prevent interference from metal, so you can leave your phone to charge with added peace of mind.

Delivers up to 15W fast charging to power your phone quickly Sustainably designed with 85% recycled materials Officially Qi certified and with foreign object detection (FOD)

