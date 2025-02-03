Philips Series 3000 S3241/12 Wet & Dry Rotary Shaver with Skin Protect Black

The Philips 3000 series electric wet and dry shaver gives you a comfortable and clean shave, even on sensitive skin. The 5-dimensional movement allows the shaving head to follow every contour of your face and cut hairs directly above the skin surface for a clean, comfortable shave even on sensitive skin. 27 self-sharpening blades cut every hair evenly just above the skin's surface for a smooth, even shave every time. Specifications: * 55,000 cuts/minute * Simple, fast shave thanks to PowerCut system * Wet and dry shaving (waterproof according to IPX7) * Fold-out precision trimmer for moustache and sideburns * stainless steel shaving system to protect the skin * Non-slip handle * Open at the touch of a button for easy cleaning * 3-stage battery indicator * Charging time: 1 hour * Operating time: 1 hour * Accessories: protective cap and travel bag * Weight: 330 g * Colour: Black

