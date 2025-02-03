Marketplace.
image 1 of Philips Series 3000 S3241/12 Wet & Dry Rotary Shaver with Skin Protect Black

Philips Series 3000 S3241/12 Wet & Dry Rotary Shaver with Skin Protect Black

No ratings yet

Write a review

£69.99

£69.99/each

Sold and sent by CLICKK Home Store

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Philips Series 3000 S3241/12 Wet & Dry Rotary Shaver with Skin Protect Black
The Philips 3000 series electric wet and dry shaver gives you a comfortable and clean shave, even on sensitive skin. The 5-dimensional movement allows the shaving head to follow every contour of your face and cut hairs directly above the skin surface for a clean, comfortable shave even on sensitive skin. 27 self-sharpening blades cut every hair evenly just above the skin's surface for a smooth, even shave every time.Specifications:* 55,000 cuts/minute* Simple, fast shave thanks to PowerCut system* Wet and dry shaving (waterproof according to IPX7)* Fold-out precision trimmer for moustache and sideburns* stainless steel shaving system to protect the skin* Non-slip handle* Open at the touch of a button for easy cleaning* 3-stage battery indicator* Charging time: 1 hour* Operating time: 1 hour* Accessories: protective cap and travel bag* Weight: 330 g* Colour: Black
27 self-sharpening PowerCut Blades cut up to 55,000 times per minuteHas a 5 direction pivot head that follows every curve of your faceCordless and has up to 60 minutes of runtime
Sold by CLICKK Home Store (STOCKK Limited)

View all Grooming

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here