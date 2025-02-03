Petron Sureshot Toy Sucker Target Practice - Black/Orange 6+

It's a Sureshot Target that can be used with any Petron sucker dart products. Has a hook for hanging on walls. Includes integral fold-out legs for flat surfaces. It features a centre-scoring "bulls-eye" design. The floor stand will support the target and is built to withstand direct hits. The Stealth Target is also designed to be wall-mounted. This item is recommended for ages six years and up. DARTS NOT INCLUDED.

Sold by CLICKK Home Store (STOCKK Limited)