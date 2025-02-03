TanoShave - Black

TanoShave is the all in one, unisex, electric groomer for face and body. Whether you want to shave, shape, edge, trim or groom, the Tano Technology adjustable guard allows you to do it all without having to switch guards or blades. Dual Blade: Blades on two sides create micro cutting movements to deliver flawless results. Adjustable Guard: Whether you’re looking for a great shave to shape and neaten edges, or trim to a precise length, the adjustable dial offers 13 settings from 0.5mm – 10mm will give you measured results every time without the hassle of changing guards and blades. Floating Head: The flexible floating head moves with the contours of your face and body for a safe and comfortable shave. Use wet or dry: No need for creams or foam for total convenience. Face and body: There’s no need to buy separate units. TanoShave does it all. Long lasting battery: Battery lasts up to 45mins giving you plenty of time. Quick to charge: TanoShave charges in just 1hr and the visible Charge indicator shows when it’s fully charged. Water Resistant: Simply use and rinse for easy maintenance. Long lasting blade: One blade lasts up to 6 months.

Tano Technology: TanoShave is so versatile. Its dual headed blade and adjustable dial allows you to Shave, Shape, Edge, Trim and Groom. No Nicks or Cuts: The carefully engineered rounded edges protect your skin from nicks and cuts. Portable & rechargeable: Super convenient and easy to charge. TanoShave comes with a USB charger for recharging at home or on the go.

Sold by High Street TV (Nutribullet) (High Street TV (Group) Ltd)