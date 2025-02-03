ZooMed Habba Hut - Giant Habba hut

This is a natural alternative to plastic or resin hiding areas.

Zoo Med's Habba Hut adds privacy to any reptile terrarium. A perfect way to help reptiles feel safe and secure, while reducing the stress associated with keeping animals in captivity.

Terrarium Moss can be added inside Habba Hut to provide a humid shelter.

Also great for use with hamsters, mice, rats, ferrets, hedgehogs, guinea pigs and other popular pets!

Available in five sizes to meet almost any reptile's needs!

Size:

Giant