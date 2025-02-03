Hornby Two Way Lever Switch (On/On) Yellow

Designed to divert power from one circuit to another - eg. with R406 coloured light signals to switch from red to green and back again. It may also be used to switch power from one section of track to another and is the switch you use to operate turntable R070.

Extend your model railway with this accessory For remote operation of accessories 1:76 scale highly detailed OO model railway item

Sold by Gaugemaster (GAUGEMASTER CONTROLS LIMITED)