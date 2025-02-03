Doog USA Walkie Belt Grey/Pink

Carabiner on one side of the belt to attach leash to (once dog is let off) Front pockets to hold more treats and valuables Adjustable strap - one size fits all (max 55inch waist / 140cm) Tennis ball holder All weather material The DOOG Walkie Belt has been designed to free up your hands and pockets making it easier for you to walk, run and exercise with your dog. The Walkie Belt sits neatly and tightly on your hips so you hardly know your wearing it and best of all it looks much more stylish than a bum bag. Use it for running with Fido, going out for coffee with your doggie friends or just for a casual walk to the park. Just hang it at your front door with a spare house key in the front pocket and all you need to grab as you leave the house is your dog.

Sold by Energy-Star (PLB DISTRIBUTIONS LIMITED)