Marketplace.
image 1 of Doog USA Walkie Belt Grey/Pink

Doog USA Walkie Belt Grey/Pink

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Energy-Star

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Doog USA Walkie Belt Grey/Pink
Carabiner on one side of the belt to attach leash to (once dog is let off)Front pockets to hold more treats and valuablesAdjustable strap - one size fits all (max 55inch waist / 140cm)Tennis ball holderAll weather materialThe DOOG Walkie Belt has been designed to free up your hands and pockets making it easier for you to walk, run and exercise with your dog. The Walkie Belt sits neatly and tightly on your hips so you hardly know your wearing it and best of all it looks much more stylish than a bum bag. Use it for running with Fido, going out for coffee with your doggie friends or just for a casual walk to the park. Just hang it at your front door with a spare house key in the front pocket and all you need to grab as you leave the house is your dog.
Sold by Energy-Star (PLB DISTRIBUTIONS LIMITED)

View all Sports Memorabilia & Gifting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here