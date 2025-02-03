Marketplace.
image 1 of Natural Elements Eco-Friendly Set of Three Beeswax Food Wraps

£23.99

Natural Elements Eco-Friendly Set of Three Beeswax Food Wraps
Made from 100% organic cotton and a blend of organic beeswax and essential oils, this set of three reusable food wraps are not only a sustainable alternative to plastic and foil wraps but are also naturally anti-bacterial. 100% unbleached cotton is printed with food safe, environmentally friendly soy ink before being infused with a blend of beeswax and oils from ethically and sustainably run hives. Easy to use, gently warm the wrap in your hands then mould over the top of a bowl, cheese, butter, sandwiches, cut fruit and vegetables, and much much more. As the wrap cools it will hold its shape creating a seal. (Not suitable for raw meat and fish.) So say goodbye to plastic and foil wraps and say hello to organic, sustainable food storage... with a little help from the bees. When the wax coating has worn away the wraps will start to feel soft and will begin to have trouble sticking to themselves. You can re-fresh your food wraps at any time using the Natural Elements Eco-Friendly Bee's Wax Refresh Cubes, available separately (NEBWAXCUBE12PC).Combining both sustainability, functionality and style, Natural Elements introduces its eco-friendly range, which is designed to reduce plastic, particularly single use within our kitchen and cooking lifestyles. This collection embraces natural materials within the kitchen, bringing a unique organic feel to the home.
