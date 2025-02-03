3pc Wine Accessories Set with Plastic Wine Aerator, Electric Corkscrew and Wine Pump Stopper & Preserver

If you’re a wine drinker, you’ve no doubt experienced a cork or two that just does not want to come out, no matter how hard you pull and twist. The BarCraft electric corkscrew eliminates the elbow grease, all it takes is one press of a button and the corkscrew cuts the foil and extracts the cork. Simple! When time is tight, the BarCraft wine aerator lets you skip the waiting game and enjoy your wine to its fullest – straight from bottle to glass. This clever contraption works in a really simple way. Pour in your wine, straight from the bottle. The wine aerator exposes it to oxygen as it flows through, instantly bringing out its full depth of flavour and its fruity bouquet of aromas, instead of waiting 30 mins or an hour your bottle will be ready to drink in just seconds. As well as boosting flavour, the 16-hole design catches any cork or wine sediment. If you don’t finish your perfectly aerated wine, the BarCraft pump stopper and preserver lets you save the flavour and freshness for another time. A pump action mechanism creates a vacuum seal, stopping flavour-depleting oxidation from spoiling your bottle.

Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)