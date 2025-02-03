3pc Wine Accessories Set with Iron Wine Rack & Stainless Steel Wine Cooler and Bottle Stopper

A good wine should delight all the senses: the explosions of flavour as it rolls across the tongue, the delicate bouquet that rises from the glass, and even the rich colour of the wine itself. For true wine lovers, this philosophy extends to the presentation of a wine collection. After all, curating and looking after your wines is something to be proud of, and your wine rack should show off your hard work. The rack holds seven bottles, with a low-profile design to maximise space efficiently. Give your cabernet and chardonnay pride of place on dining tables and bars with this gorgeous double-walled, copper-coloured wine chiller. This ingenious cooler is specially designed to keep wine exquisitely chilled for longer, all under the glow of its beautiful copper finish. You might have heard all sorts of tricks to keep the bubbles fizzing in an open bottle of champagne (silver spoon in the bottle, anyone?), but nothing works quite as effectively as a good-quality bottle stopper. An essential piece of equipment for any serious home bar, this nifty little tool features hinged clasps and an airtight silicone stopper to lock in the vibrant bubbles and delay oxidation of your wine, allowing you to enjoy it at your own pace.

Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)