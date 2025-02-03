4pc Wine Accessories Set with Lever Arm Corkscrew, 2x Vacuum Bottle Stoppers and Twist Action Foil Cutter Wine

This set of three BarCraft wine accessories are guaranteed to make life easier for you. With BarCraft's lever arm wine opener, uncorking that red, white, or rosé has never been so quick: three seconds to be precise. This precision-engineered corkscrew generates enough power to pull the stubbornest of corks without any trouble. With its lever-arm, geared mechanism and plush, soft-grip handles, you can open any bottle without breaking a sweat. A complete wine accessories set, it also includes a twist-action wine foil cutter, a spare non-stick worm, a stand and an airtight wine stopper with a stunning stainless-steel finish - so, you can save all the notes and aromas for another day. The vacuum bottle stoppers are ideal for preserving the notes and aromas in any unfinished bottles of wine. Just pop them in your opened bottle, place the BarCraft vacuum pump on top and pump the handle to create an airtight seal. This prevents oxidation from impacting those amazing notes and aromas. Boasting a simple but effective design, the handy BarCraft foil cutter will have your wine bottles prepped for opening in no time. This compact gadget grips onto the top of your wine bottle, then – with a quick twist of the wrist – cuts straight through the foil, exposing the cork underneath. Thanks to its four sharp cutting wheels, it cuts cleanly, leaving no unpleasant bits of foil in your wine. And because the blades are concealed, it’s much safer than using a kitchen knife.

Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)