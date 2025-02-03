Large Glass Drinks Dispenser with Tap and Infuser

•This large drinks jug is ideal for serving party punch, sangria, cordials, chilled water and much more.

•Grab it for your garden party and let guests help themselves with the easy-to-use, non-drip tap.

•Use the removable infuser to create fruity flavoured water – or pack it with ice to keep drinks chilled.

•Made of robust glass with a screw-on lid and attractive embossed design.

•Comes securely packaged with a 12-month KitchenCraft guarantee.

Give party guests something to look at – and something to love. This drinks container has a built-in tap so guests can help themselves to a little hydration. And with its vintage-style design, it acts as a beautiful centrepiece for your celebration. Fill it with fruity punch, colourful cordial or rich, red sangria. Or pack the infuser with fruit and herbs to transform plain old water into a refreshing treat. It holds a generous 7.5 litres, so it's ideal for garden parties, barbecues, vintage fairs and indoor fun. Easy to clean by hand.

Dimensions: 25 x 18.5 x 31.5cm