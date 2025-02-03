No-Oil Air-Popped Microwave Popcorn Maker

•Why use a bulky popcorn machine when this space-saving gadget works just as well?.

•Give it 3 minutes in the microwave and you'll have fluffy, air-popped popcorn – no oil required.

•Makes up to 4 pints of fluffy popcorn, so it's ideal for movie nights.

•Clever little grips help you carry and open it safely.

•Made of heat-resistant, dishwasher-safe silicone that's 100% BPA-free.

Fancy a movie? Before you sink into the sofa, grab this ultra-fast, oil-free popcorn maker from Chef'n. Stick it in the microwave for three minutes to cook up to four pints of perfect popcorn. No oil. No hassle. No bulky electric machines. Just a delicious, healthy snack that will be cooked before the opening titles have rolled by. Don't know what to watch? Watch this! The popcorn popper unfolds as it cooks, so it's fun to follow along until it pings. The popcorn pot is made of heat-resistant silicone that's dishwasher-safe and free of nasty toxins.