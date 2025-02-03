PlayStation PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller - Volcanic Red
PlayStation PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller - Volcanic RedIlluminate your PS5â„¢ gaming space with the DualSenseâ„¢ Volcanic Red wireless controller.Bring gaming worlds to lifeHaptic feedback**Feel physically responsive feedback to your in-game actions with dual actuators which replace traditional rumble motors. In your hands, these dynamic vibrations can simulate the feeling of everything from environments to the recoil of different weapons.Adaptive triggers**Experience varying levels of force and tension as you interact with your in-game gear and environments. From pulling back an increasingly tight bowstring to hitting the brakes on a speeding car, feel physically connected to your on-screen actions.Find your voice, share your passionBuilt-in microphone and headset jackChat with friends online*** using the built-in microphone - or by connecting a headset to the 3.5mm jack. Easily switch voice capture on and off at a moment's notice with the dedicated mute button.Create buttonCapture and broadcast3 your most epic gaming moments with the create button. Building on the success of the pioneering SHARE button, "create" offers players more ways to produce gaming content and broadcast their adventures live to the world.A gaming icon in your handsSignature comfortTake control with an evolved, two-tone design that combines an iconic, intuitive layout with enhanced sticks and a reimagined light bar.Familiar featuresThe DualSenseâ„¢ wireless controller retains many DUALSHOCKÂ®4 features, returning for a new generation of play.Built-in batteryCharge and play, now via USB Type-CÂ®****.Integrated speakerSelect games take on an extra dimension with higher-fidelity* sound effects bursting from the controller.Motion sensorBring intuitive motion control to supported games with the built-in accelerometer and gyroscope.* Compared to DUALSHOCKÂ®4 wireless controller.** Available when feature is supported by game.*** Internet and account for PlayStationâ„¢Network required. Account holders must be 7+, under 18s require parental consent. Full terms apply: playstation****Cable not included. To connect or charge the controller use the USB cable supplied with the PS5â„¢ console.
