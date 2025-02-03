PlayStation PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller - Volcanic Red

PlayStation PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller - Volcanic Red Illuminate your PS5â„¢ gaming space with the DualSenseâ„¢ Volcanic Red wireless controller. Bring gaming worlds to life Haptic feedback** Feel physically responsive feedback to your in-game actions with dual actuators which replace traditional rumble motors. In your hands, these dynamic vibrations can simulate the feeling of everything from environments to the recoil of different weapons. Adaptive triggers** Experience varying levels of force and tension as you interact with your in-game gear and environments. From pulling back an increasingly tight bowstring to hitting the brakes on a speeding car, feel physically connected to your on-screen actions. Find your voice, share your passion Built-in microphone and headset jack Chat with friends online*** using the built-in microphone - or by connecting a headset to the 3.5mm jack. Easily switch voice capture on and off at a moment's notice with the dedicated mute button. Create button Capture and broadcast3 your most epic gaming moments with the create button. Building on the success of the pioneering SHARE button, "create" offers players more ways to produce gaming content and broadcast their adventures live to the world. A gaming icon in your hands Signature comfort Take control with an evolved, two-tone design that combines an iconic, intuitive layout with enhanced sticks and a reimagined light bar. Familiar features The DualSenseâ„¢ wireless controller retains many DUALSHOCKÂ®4 features, returning for a new generation of play. Built-in battery Charge and play, now via USB Type-CÂ®****. Integrated speaker Select games take on an extra dimension with higher-fidelity* sound effects bursting from the controller. Motion sensor Bring intuitive motion control to supported games with the built-in accelerometer and gyroscope. * Compared to DUALSHOCKÂ®4 wireless controller. ** Available when feature is supported by game. *** Internet and account for PlayStationâ„¢Network required. Account holders must be 7+, under 18s require parental consent. Full terms apply: playstation ****Cable not included. To connect or charge the controller use the USB cable supplied with the PS5â„¢ console.

