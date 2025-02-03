Dream Paws Self Heating Mat With Soft Plush Cover

Our self-heating pet pad is perfect to keep your pet warm and cosy while they sleep. Our clever inner naturally heats up when pet lies on product due to our heat insulating inner layer. We've used a super soft plush top to ensure your pet's comfort as they sleep, cover is also removable so the mat can be easily washed. Featuring a non-slip base our mat can be used on tile or wood flooring or within pet crates. Can be used on it's own or used as a blanket on top of pets existing bedding during colder temperatures to help keep them comfortable and warm as they sleep.

Sold by Fetch